Philly teens to reach out to shooters as violence increasingly targets their peers

On July 20, some 20 young activists marched nearly five miles in extreme heat from Center City to North Philadelphia to raise awareness about the toll gun violence is taking on young people.

In the four weeks since, shooting incidents have shown no signs of slowing down, but neither have the young organizers who want to take their message denouncing the violence to the perpetrators.

“A lot of the people who are doing the shootings, the killings, etc., they aren’t making it to these rallies and marches,” said 16-year-old organizer Ramier Jones.

The “Enough is Enough” rallies are part of a new effort by youth activists who want to put an end to the violence. For Jones, the mission is personal after losing a friend to gun violence last year.

The city’s escalating gun violence epidemic, said Jones, is increasingly affecting people his age. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, at least five teens were shot, one fatally, in less than 12 hours, according to police.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, two men, a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old, were shot by Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old girl flagged down police after she’d been shot in the elbow while at Francis Myers Park in Southwest Philadelphia.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso died from his injuries in Northwest Philadelphia.

And close to 4 a.m., another two teens were shot in West Philly. A 16-year-old boy was left in critical condition after he was shot in the back while a 17-year-old boy remained in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.

None of these shootings have led to arrests yet, and police have not yet released the names of the victims.