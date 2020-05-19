‘Human parking spots’ could help Philly residents keep social distance at parks

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Nearly 7,000 signs encouraging social distancing adorn Philadelphia’s parks, playgrounds and trails.

The signs act as a reminder to visitors to wear masks and keep a distance — but there are no physical lines to indicate how close or far apart visitors are to one another when using the space.

This past weekend, as the sun lured people across the quarantined-out East Coast outdoors, one park in Brooklyn debuted a system for doing just that.

Images of the approximately 30 circles painted onto a fake grass lawn at Domino Park outside a former sugar refinery along the East River in Williamsburg immediately went viral with a clear and clicky illustration of what it means to be together apart in public. The circles are each eight feet in diameter and six feet apart.

Visitors started using the circles properly almost immediately, according to a spokesperson for Two Trees, the real estate development firm that manages the park.