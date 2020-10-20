Covid task force in disarray and winter social distancing

Air Date: October 21, 2020 10:00 am
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As Covid numbers soar across the country and deaths reach 220,000, President Trump has continued to downplay the pandemic, even holding rallies in virus hotspots. A recent investigation by the Washington Post found that the White House has largely abandoned actively fighting the pandemic. We’ll talk with Washington Post health policy reporter YASMEEN ABUTALEB about the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and how Trump advisor Scott Atlas has repeatedly derailed public health efforts. Then, as the temperature dips and infection rates rise, many people are wondering how they will survive the winter cooped up indoors. We talk with University of Pennsylvania social epidemiologist CAROLYN CANNUSCIO about how to prepare for the challenging months ahead, the importance of contact tracing, and how to change people’s minds around masks and vaccines.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate