Covid task force in disarray and winter social distancing

As Covid numbers soar across the country and deaths reach 220,000, President Trump has continued to downplay the pandemic, even holding rallies in virus hotspots. A recent investigation by the Washington Post found that the White House has largely abandoned actively fighting the pandemic. We’ll talk with Washington Post health policy reporter YASMEEN ABUTALEB about the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and how Trump advisor Scott Atlas has repeatedly derailed public health efforts. Then, as the temperature dips and infection rates rise, many people are wondering how they will survive the winter cooped up indoors. We talk with University of Pennsylvania social epidemiologist CAROLYN CANNUSCIO about how to prepare for the challenging months ahead, the importance of contact tracing, and how to change people’s minds around masks and vaccines.