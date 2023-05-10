COVID Emergency Ending, Trust in Philly’s Tap Water, Shopping Sustainably

More than 600,000 Philadelphians choose bottled water over tap, even though the city says its water meets health and safety standards, according to WHYY’s Sophia Schmidt. She’ll join us to talk about what causes mistrust in the city’s drinking water, especially with the recent water scare.

The COVID-19 public health emergency will end Thursday after more than three years. What does that mean practically and is it too soon? We’ll talk about vaccines, variants, long COVID and more with Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an FDA COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee.

Sustainable fashion — can you tell the difference between greenwashing and legitimate eco-friendly practices? Grant Blvd CEO and founder Kimberly McGlonn will talk about what sustainability should look like — and where it matters most.