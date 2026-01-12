From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Finding clothes that fit was just one of many things that became more difficult for Teto Saunders after his leg was amputated above the knee because of a gunshot wound more than 20 years ago.

His pants and shoes have to fit over his prosthetic leg, which means they’re often too big for him.

“I felt very uncomfortable oftentimes being out in the community, even when it came to dress wear, finding appropriate shoes that wouldn’t cause me to slip or slide or feel uncomfortable and then finding pants that wouldn’t dig into the prosthetic,” he said.

He said that even when he finds pants that fit, it can be hard to get into them, unless they can open from the side so he can have easy access to his prosthetic. He explained that sometimes it can take 15 to 20 minutes to get dressed and changed.