Gym said nepotism, secret payouts, building improvement plots, and funding for the PPA’s pension fund were also responsible for siphoning off funds that should have gone to the school district.

“We are given very little — if any, to be honest — no input into financial decisions that could have a large impact on the budget,” Gym said. “And to be clear, every dollar that isn’t funded by the parking authority is likely a dollar that is replaced or given to the school district of Philadelphia from the city of Philadelphia’s own financial coffers. Every single year, our contributions to the school district of Philadelphia have had to grow to meet growing expenses.”

Gym couched her criticism of the PPA in calls for it to work collaboratively with the city — including specific requests that the city be allowed to certify the PPA’s financial statements and budgets, as well as weigh in on financial decisions that will affect the city and school district, and that the PPA provide detailed quarterly financial reports and projections.

She also greeted the PPA’s new board members and acknowledged that they had no responsibility for past missteps — but added that it was their duty to change how the agency operates.

“The diversion of funds that are discretionary,” she said, whether by decision-making or policy, “is at this point systematic. It is willful and is often done secretly. And so I ask the board to partner with the city of Philadelphia and with the school district of Philadelphia again in a spirit of collaboration.”