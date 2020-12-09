City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart says the Philadelphia Parking Authority needs to tighten up its finances to better help fund the School District of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania state law requires that the Parking Authority fork over its on-street parking revenue after expenses, with $35 million going to the city and the rest going to the school district.

Rhynhart’s office released a performance audit Wednesday of the PPA’s on-street parking expenses from fiscal years 2016 to 2018 to assess whether better management could increase its share of funding to the school district, as well as follow up on implementation of recommendations from a 2017 report by the state auditor general that examined financial and employment practices.

“In this time of increasing financial issues related to COVID, and also just that we need our schools to have every dollar possible, I think it’s important that the Parking Authority is running in the most efficient and effective manner,” said Rhynhart.

The 2017 auditor general’s report found that the school district may have missed out on $77.9 million because of financial mismanagement.

Rhynhart’s office found that staff for the on-street parking unit was inflated compared to other cities. For example, the report found the city of Portland, Oregon, which generates just $1 million short of the Parking Authority’s $37 million, manages 14,000 metered parking space with a workforce of 111, while PPA has 15,406 spaces and 651 on-street employees.

With the help of an outside expert, the City Controller’s Office also found that several PPA management positions pay more than those in other public parking agencies across the country. For example, when adjusted for cost of living PPA management is paid more than “between 83% and 88% of selected comparable positions” in Boston, Portland, and Pittsburgh.

Furthermore, PPA’s executive director Scott Petri is the highest paid — $210,000, with the potential to make more $307,000 in five years — compared to other cities surveyed. Petri’s salary is $16,000 more than his peer in Portland and nearly $91,000 more than Boston.

Other cities surveyed in the study include San Francisco and Houston.