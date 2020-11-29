Reducing the parking tax would hinder achieving many of the goals our elected officials claim to champion. A city that professes to care about addressing climate change and supporting a new green and clean economy does not prioritize making parking cheaper.

A city that cares about addressing poor air quality and accompanying health problems does not encourage driving. A city that is striving to achieve Vision Zero, so that no family has to grieve the loss of a loved one in an automobile crash, does not double down on favoring driving over transit.

And at a time when the city is facing years of austere budgets, it is especially unconscionable to consider reducing a progressive revenue source that brings in millions of dollars for the city each month. Which services does this city envision should be cut even further in the near future for the benefit of drivers? Should more librarians be laid off? Should the hours and programming at the city’s recreation centers be further reduced? Does this council envision the need for homeless services will decrease in the coming years?

Finally, there’s little reason to believe any of the benefits of reducing the parking tax would be passed along to the workers. Instead, almost all of the savings will be captured by drivers, parking lot and garage companies, and property owners. Strong worker protections for all Philadelphians is the solution, not tax breaks for business owners.

In these difficult times, how can we justify giving back money to parking lot and garage companies, many of whom aren’t based in Philadelphia? And how can we justify giving money back to the parking lot owners who are land speculating, sitting on valuable land instead of building housing, offices, and other buildings that would greatly benefit this city? Many Philadelphians are struggling, and indeed were already struggling before the current crisis. It’s unfathomable the city would prioritize the financial well being of these monied interests.

It is incumbent upon City Council and the mayor to improve the economic wellbeing and workplace conditions of working-class Philadelphians, including those employed in the parking industry. And for that reason, I believe establishing this advisory board is a worthwhile endeavor. But reducing the city’s parking tax is not the type of bold progressive leadership Philadelphia needs in the coming years, or that Kenney promised us.