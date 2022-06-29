Philly makes pact with SEPTA to channel more federal money into Philly neighborhoods

A new agreement between the city of Philadelphia and SEPTA is designed to promote diversity in contracting and supply the transit agency with the materials it needs to move into the future.

Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll, who is also a SEPTA board member, said the Equity in Infrastructure Project is designed to “manifest the values” of the city of Philadelphia when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

“The Equity Infrastructure Project promises to achieve that by improving public procurement and contracting practices and by creating more opportunities for historically underutilized businesses,” Carroll said. That will help “to build generational wealth and reduce racial wealth gaps by creating more prime joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for these types of firms.”