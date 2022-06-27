Not just summer school, but a summer enhancement effort starts in Philly

The School District of Philadelphia’s summer learning program got underway Monday as educators and city leaders work to keep students occupied and safe this summer.

The school district is offering morning sessions for learning enrichment, said new Superintendent Tony B. Watlington. Speaking outside the Alain Locke School in West Philadelphia, Watlington said the goal is to help students as they recover from academic losses caused by the pandemic and remote education programs.

“Even before the pandemic we knew that students needed more learning time to master the curriculum and the pandemic just exacerbated that,” he said.

The program is designed to reinforce what students learned during the past year and help prepare students for the upcoming academic year.