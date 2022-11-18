Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled.

A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.

Gym said the change would “help address our widespread vacancies and to improve delivery of basic city services. I want to be clear that I do not believe this bill is going to solve the problems that we have in our city, but we know that this is one important piece of a larger puzzle.”

Currently applicants must live in the city for a year before applying for a job. Gym said that’s part of the reason the city has 4,000 vacancies, making up nearly 15% of the municipal workforce.

Council President Darrell Clarke doesn’t think residency is the issue.

“There always has been an issue about vacancies that are budget related and not always about residency,” he said.