The flag raising was Amanda Nichols’ first Pride event, ever. She came to watch with friends who held signs that said “love.”

“I’m from a very conservative, Republican town,” Nichols said. “I’ve never really been able to attend Pride events and feel safe while doing so, until I moved to Philly.”

Nichols said the fact that the city government sponsored the flag raising meant a lot to her.

“I feel seen, like, I feel heard,” Nichols said. “I still experience my fair share of just, like, ignorance out on the street, people saying things to me. But I know overall that everyone’s on my side, for the most part.”

Speakers at the event included representatives from PHL Pride Collective, the group composed mostly of Black and brown LGBTQ organizers that is putting on this year’s reimagined Pride event. It’ll be a march and street fair Sunday with an emphasis on inclusivity and activism.

“We are trying to radicalize the way that we see Pride, being as intersectional as possible and thinking about how we can prioritize and center the lives of Black and brown, queer and trans people in the midst of celebrating Pride for all of our collective reasonings,” said Dennis Maurice Dempson, with the Collective.

Vicki Landers, of Disability Pride PA, said the event will be accessible, and the organization is excited to have a presence there.

“Pride teaches us how we can be better together as a community,” they said.