Philly’s housing politics shifted in 2021. Here’s what to watch for in 2022

Amid a coronavirus pandemic that exasperated an affordable housing crisis, Philadelphia City Council passed nearly 100 bills in 2021. Not surprisingly, much of the year’s legislative focus was on mitigating that crisis and preparing for the next phase of an ongoing development boom.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant measures that will shape the city’s housing and construction landscape in the new year.

Building affordability

What happened in 2021?

City Council passed two measures — one voluntary, one mandatory — aimed at increasing Philadelphia’s limited supply of affordable housing.

Council unanimously passed a bill that requires affordable units to be included in large residential developments in parts of the North, West, and Northeast Philadelphia where rents are on the rise.

Rooted in a policy tool known as inclusionary zoning, the measure requires developers building a project with 10 or more housing units to set aside 20% of those units as affordable.

Under the bill, affordable means that the units are priced for households earning up to 40% of the area median income, which translates to $37,800 for a family of four.

The new bill only applies in the 3rd and 7th Council Districts represented by co-sponsors Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, respectively.

“With many developers prioritizing profits, regardless of the social repercussions, the best way for us to ensure that affordable housing options remain available in desirable neighborhoods over the long term is to enact policy change,” said Gauthier in a statement released after the bill passed.

In September, City Council passed a separate but related bill co-sponsored by Gauthier and Quiñones-Sánchez.

Viewed as companion legislation to the inclusionary zoning measure, the bill tweaks the Mixed Income Housing Bonus program, a voluntary program that enables developers to construct larger buildings than allowed under city zoning regulations if they agree to build affordable housing units or contribute to the city’s Housing Trust Fund. The fund provides money for new affordable homes, as well as the preservation and repair of existing homes.

Under the bill, developers must now contribute much more — roughly triple the previous amount — to the Housing Trust Fund if they want to participate in the program, but not build any affordable units.

The provision is meant to incentivize developers to build the units instead of making a contribution to the trust fund.

Since launching in 2018, the opposite has happened, with developers building fewer than two dozen affordable housing units, while contributing millions to the fund to get so-called bonuses to build extra floors or floor space.

“It’s of no comfort that in the Third District and other gentrifying areas, developers just get to build, build, build, not include any affordability and then make a payment into the trust fund that’s a pittance,” said Gauthier.

What’s in the cards for 2022?

The inclusionary zoning bill will take effect six months after becoming law. As of now, it’s with the mayor’s office, awaiting his signature.

Under the bill, the new requirements will not apply to construction projects with zoning permit applications filed before the measure’s effective date.

The mixed-income housing bill took effect immediately after Mayor Jim Kenney signed it into law in early October.