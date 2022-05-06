Those consequences include the loss of jobs in building maintenance, cleaning, and security that provide a living wage for many in the city. Levy said only about half of the pre-pandemic office workforce has returned downtown, which means fewer restaurant jobs are needed to feed the workforce among other things.

Some have had concerns about how safe the city is since the pandemic. Police Captain Colleen Billups of the 9th District, which includes Center City, said a visible police presence downtown is working to allay those fears, and people are complimenting officers.

“Just in this last week I’ve gotten two or three letters and they seem to being coming in greater numbers of thankfulness for my cops of what they have done, and it’s the simple things, helping me find my car, find out it was towed, or how to file a report, and they are taking time to actually write these letters, which is amazing.”

Billups believes the downtown is safe and will only be better in the future.

The report and accompanying survey said that fear of COVID is the major reason people aren’t coming back into town.

Levy pointed out new partnerships with the Philadelphia Police and the addition of CCD bike patrols to help make the downtown area safer. He said hybrid workers are still going to be the future, but flexibility and expanding equity and inclusion will help improve the downtown.

The full report is available on the Center City District website.