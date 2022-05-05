Overtime for Philly workers continues to rise

Overtime for city workers continues to be a problem, according to a new report from the authority tasked with keeping watch on the city’s finances.

The report from the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority cites the city spending 82% of their budgeted overtime spending in only the first three quarters of the fiscal year.

Harvey Rice, who heads up PICA, said overspending on overtime in Philadelphia is a common occurrence.

“For the last, I think 11 years that we’ve been tracking and monitoring it, they’ve missed their target. And over time, it’s increased every year but for one. It dipped in 2017 and then in 2018 and onward it shot back up.”

The report shows that four major city departments — police, fire, streets, and prisons — are the worst overtime offenders.

Rice said some of the issues are related to COVID.