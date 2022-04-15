Philly adding more bike patrols to keep an eye on Center City
Philadelphia’s Center City District is expanding the bike patrol program it launched in late 2020, as more visitors return to the area.
An extra evening shift is the latest addition to the patrol program.
The district sent out its first bike patrol members a year-and-a-half ago as part of a larger citywide initiative focused on public safety.
A team of 15, unarmed patrol members — dressed in black and yellow jackets — have been cycling through Center City from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to keep an eye on things.
Now it’s adding an evening shift from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., with six more patrol members.
In a statement, CCD president Paul Levy said a growing number of shoppers, tourists, and office workers are returning to the district after the peak of the pandemic – and the goal is to ensure they have an “enjoyable and safe experience.”
Last month, Center City saw the highest number of visitors since the start of the pandemic, according to the district.
Bike patrol members aren’t police officers, but coordinate with the police.