A new report found major concerns about speed cushions – better known as speed bumps – that have been installed on streets around Philadelphia schools.

The report from City Controller Christy Brady’s office found the actual dimensions for 99% of the speed cushions did not match the design in the blueprints.

“We looked at 140 speed cushions, and of that amount, only two were installed properly,” Brady said.

Some of the bumps were built too high, causing damage to vehicles as they passed over. Others were built too low to the ground and were not completely effective.

About 95% of the speed cushions measured in the study were too steep, meaning above a 10% grade.

Brady said many of the bumps were twice the allowable amount under the guidelines, which means drivers coming down streets who don’t slow down received an unexpected jolt, or maybe even damage to their suspension or the plastic skirts under cars that help to improve aerodynamics.

Bruce Williams told 6abc his Toyota Prius took a costly hit from a speed cushion in front of Henry Lawton Elementary in Wissahickon.

“I’m probably doing about 12 miles an hour and I still bumped my skirt on the car,” he said, pointing to scrapes and other damage to the vehicle.