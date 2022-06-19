Other nearby residents, meanwhile, said they wouldn’t like to see any changes, fearful of increased traffic and reduced parking spaces.

“Our building captures sound and the noise would be impossible,” said Elizabeth Savage, 77, who lives across the street from the Philadelphia Art Museum and doesn’t want more events held nearby.

As part of the Saturday-morning information-gathering event, Design Workshop – the firm hired by the city to oversee the project – set up posters at the Oval XP entrance and asked passers-by what their visions were for the space between Logan Circle and the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The improvements were broken into five categories: environment, infrastructure, activities, economy and comfort, and history and culture. Consideration was given to mobility access, safety and public health, park programming, as well as public amenities and services. Post-it Notes and pens were available for people to write their answers.

Among the questions the firm asked were:

What opportunities do you see along the parkway and what are the problem areas?

What would you like to see more of along the parkway?

Emily McCoy, who sits on the board of Design Workshop and is one of the leaders in the project, said the project is starting “from scratch.”

“I think the biggest issue that we have now is that some folks think there are plans out there, but there are not plans,” said McCoy. “We’re starting now and we’re starting from a blank slate.”

McCoy said they are dedicated to collecting data from all communities — people who live near the parkway, people who live farther from it, people who use the Parkway often, and those who don’t.

In March 2021, PlanPhilly reported that Philadelphia is hoping to make the Parkway more accessible for people walking and biking. When originally seeking design proposals for the parkway, the city requested designs for “permanent improvements” aimed at making the avenue a more “pedestrian-oriented civic space.”

The Parkway draws huge crowds and heavy traffic, and critics claim the boulevard can feel uninviting and even dangerous.