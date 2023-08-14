In the coming months, Ashanti Parham hopes to be working in a cell and gene therapy laboratory in Philadelphia.

The 21-year-old Community College of Philadelphia student never imagined that she would work as a laboratory assistant.

“I’ve always been interested in science. So I was already, like, leaning towards biology,” Parham said in July after taking a big exam.

Parham enrolled in the school’s dental hygiene track program and dreamed of running her own dentist office someday. But a penchant for biology and the offer of $15 an hour to attend classes during a 10-week-long workforce training program was a good deal, she said. The average hourly wage of cell and gene therapy laboratory assistants is $20 an hour in the city.

“Because of what we’ve been learning and like, it’s basically prepping me to become more confident in the field,” she said.

Parham is one of the first group of 15 students enrolled in a certificate program to hone the skills needed to work as an aseptic technician or manufacturing associate in a laboratory setting. The program is funded by a $250,000 grant from the Philadelphia Department of Commerce. Local cell and gene therapy businesses WuXi Advanced Therapies and Integral Molecular are offering two-week-long internships to the students.

Community College of Philadelphia assistant professor Jennifer Tront said that exposure to what it means to work in a lab could inspire students who may not be familiar with what’s out there.

“Everybody’s familiar with a nurse. They have a nurse in their family. They’ve interacted with a nurse,” Tront said. “Very rarely do you hear [from students] I want to work in a lab. And there are such fantastic, well-paying, stable jobs in the city of Philadelphia working in industry labs.”

There’s research underway to develop gene therapy for individuals with Type I diabetes which scientists are hoping will eliminate the need for insulin shots. The University of Pennsylvania spearheaded gene therapy for cancer treatment and was the first in the nation to use a gene editing tool to combat cancer in 2019.

“It’s these steps that happen first in an academic lab to figure out the research and then happens in an industry lab at a large scale which is scaled up to create these treatments,” Tront said.