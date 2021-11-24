We are in a full-on crisis when it comes to gun violence in Philadelphia.

In the entire history of our city, gun violence has never been so widespread and relentless. I am the founder and chair of Philadelphia City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence, but I’m also a lifelong Philadelphian. Before I became an elected official, I was a gun violence advocate, inspired to speak out by the death of my cousin. I lived through the crack epidemic. I have never seen gun violence as bad as it is today.

Philadelphia is about to smash its all-time homicide record of 500, set in 1990. In fact, we will likely get a new record before December even starts. This year, we are on pace for over 550 homicides, and more than 2,300 shooting victims (based on Philadelphia Police Department data as of Nov. 22).

Even worse, many of these victims are women and children. On Nov. 20, a pregnant mother and her unborn child were murdered after her baby shower. At our current pace, 71 of those homicides will be women and 42 will be children. At our current pace, 272 of those shooting victims will be women and 214 will be children. Almost 90% of these victims are Black.

This is a five-alarm emergency and it is devastating our communities. We absolutely must do everything within our power to stop it.