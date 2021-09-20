Philly DA’s office running out of city funding to help relocate witnesses

“It is clear that we are going to exhaust the city’s funds,” he said.

The funding from the city isn’t the only pot the DA uses to help relocate crime victims and witnesses who may be subject to serious retaliation for coming forward. Krasner’s office also has $500,000 in state funding it received last year, out of a $1.25 million fund for relocation statewide. However, the state requirements are more restrictive than the funding that comes from the city, according to First Assistant District Attorney Robert Listenbee.

Krasner said his office is asking City Council to allocate another $240,000 to the program. A spokesperson for Council President Darrell Clarke did not know of any official request by Krasner’s office for more funding.

Listenbee said the goal of the program is to relocate witnesses without loss of money to them and to help convict violent offenders and criminal organizations.