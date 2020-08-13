Philly officials ask residents to turn in unwanted guns

As the number of shootings and shooting homicides continues to increase across Philadelphia, city leaders and police are asking people to check their homes for guns and surrender them anonymously.

City council members along with police announced Thursday that two locations would accept guns on Saturday as part of a continuation of the city’s Home Gun Check program. Residents turned in what city officials say were dozens of guns when the program had its initial run in December.

