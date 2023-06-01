Philly ‘water bar’ back at City Hall to let you taste the tap water

Have you tasted Philly’s tap water?

You can give it a try at the Philadelphia Water Department’s free “water bar,” which returns to City Hall this month.

“Philadelphia tap water is high quality, it’s affordable, it’s sustainable, and we want people to know that,” said Maura Jarvis, assistant manager of public engagement at the Philadelphia Water Department and superhero known as Water Woman.

The water bar will be open each Wednesday in June at City Hall’s courtyard from noon to 1 p.m. It’s a pop-up station where you can taste a cold cup of the city’s tap water for free, and get all your questions about water quality answered.

The latest Water Department survey, which closed in mid-March, showed more than 39% of Philadelphians drink bottled water at home, rather than tap water.

Some people prefer the taste of bottled water. Others find it more convenient than tap water. But the most common reason Philadelphians refuse to drink tap water, according to the department’s surveys, is fear about its safety.

Past surveys have shown that Black and Hispanic or Latino respondents and those with lower incomes drink bottled water at higher rates than the citywide average.

“Truly, it’s an equity issue at its core,” Jarvis said. “There is quite a lot of dispelling of myths and breaking down understandable generational distrust that has developed over many years. We’re just trying to come out here and connect authentically, provide information in an approachable way and answer questions and be a resource for people.”

The tap water delivered to homes in Philly “meets or exceeds” state and federal water quality standards, according to the Water Department. Philly’s latest annual water quality report found no violations of state or federal regulations.

But a recent water contamination scare caused by an upstream chemical spill in March that officials say did not enter Philly’s water system may have made the Water Department’s job building confidence in the tap water even harder.

“This is a vital time to be out here talking to people, reassuring them, answering questions,” Jarvis said. “Our drinking water supply was never contaminated by the chemicals that were spilled, and so we need to be out here talking to people about that.”