Never too late: At 69, Ms. Betty is ready to graduate from high school

“It’s never too late to graduate” sounds a bit cliché — but for 69-year-old Betty Williams, that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality.

After more than five decades, the North Philly native will walk across the stage and receive her high school diploma with her fellow classmates.

Williams attended the School District of Philadelphia’s adult diploma program at One Bright Ray Mansion as a part of the Re-Engagement Center.

It took more than three terms and about a year and a half to complete the coursework.

Now, she is one step closer to graduating and walking across the stage — a day she never thought would arrive.

“I never thought about it, because it never happened, so when it came to me, I was like this really happened to me?” Williams said.

The district says this year there were 290 adult graduates from the EOP and Adult Diploma programs.

The average age of students graduating from the program is 33 years old, while the youngest is 18.

Williams ranks as the oldest student to graduate from the district at 69.

“It’s been so amazing and so unbelievable,” said Williams.

She admitted that the journey was long and filled with challenges, from difficult classes to hard times — but it was worth it. “School really has changed, especially with algebra, I wasn’t really good at math,” Williams said.

But despite those obstacles, she was able to stay focused.

“You know how you’re concentrating on what you’re doing, and you block everybody out, that’s what I was doing,” she said.

Shining bright like a diamond

Williams said some of the best parts of her experience went beyond the classroom: One of her many highlights this past year was dressing up for prom.

“I wore a tuxedo, and I had a rhinestone hairpiece and a rhinestone necklace with a rhinestone little round bag,” said Williams.

Her family surprised her with a pre-prom party filled with balloons and music.

Her daughter, Tasawa Williams, who served as her mom’s prom date, made it extra special. Betty Williams said she could hear her favorite song by Rihanna, “Diamond,” playing.

It’s a moment she won’t forget.

“My daughter said don’t come downstairs until you hear the song come on,” Williams said. And it was her song, “Shine like a diamond.”

The excitement of dancing at her very own prom was well worth the wait.