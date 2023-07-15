The School District of Philadelphia opened its doors at William D. Kelley School with the hopes of increasing its talent pool and filling the hundreds of vacancies across the district.

The job fair is the second stop for the district’s school-based hiring tour. They hope to fill 1,000 vacancies for the 2023-2024 school year.

Deputy chief of talent for the district Terri Rita says 200 applicants were standing outside before the event began, and many will take advantage of the on-site hiring process.

“We are set up to be able to get them to apply, to complete their testing, complete interviewing, get them on the path so they can start getting processed for hiring,” Rita said.

Jordan Richards was one of the many who came with hopes of landing a new job with the district.

“It’s a good experience to know they are hiring on the spot. Today, I applied for the student climate staff and bus attendant jobs, but I feel like working in the school would be much better for me because I can get a visual on how children act,” Richards said.

Richards grew up in West Philly and hopes getting a support staff job today will lead to a path of becoming a social worker in the future.

The district has 1,000 school-based support staff and teacher positions and claims to have filled most. “For secretaries, we are 95% staff, for general cleaners we are 96% staff, for teachers at this moment in time we’re about 95% staff which is great,” Rita said.