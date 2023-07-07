Philadelphia School’s Superintendent Tony B. Waltington Sr. has named Jermaine Dawson, Ed.D, as the new deputy superintendent of academic services.

Dawson will supervise the Office of Elementary Schools, Office of Secondary Schools, Office of Curriculum and Instruction, Office of Special Education and Diverse Learners, and the Office of Student Support Services, according to a release from the district.

He currently serves as the chief academic and accountability officer for Birmingham City Schools in Alabama. Previously, Dawson held senior leadership roles at the Houston Independent School District in Texas, Duval County Public Schools in Florida, Fulton County Schools in Georgia, and Charter Schools USA, which has campuses across the southern United States.

“Dr. Dawson brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the District, as well as a demonstrated track record of leading significant academic growth and closing achievement gaps,” Watlington said in the release. “He is battle-tested and provides collaborative, results-oriented, and data driven leadership that produces improved student outcomes.”