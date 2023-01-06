More than 40% of Philadelphia’s high school seniors are still working to complete the state’s new graduation requirements as the midyear point approaches.

Fifty-seven percent of seniors, or 4,586 out of 8,114 students, had met state requirements as of Thursday, district spokesperson Marissa Orbanek said in an email.

That’s an increase of 363 students from the middle of December, when Superintendent Tony Watlington and Deputy Superintendent of Academics ShaVon Savage shared an update with members of City Council.

Act 158 Presentation – City Council[97] by WHYY News on Scribd

“The data will be changing on a regular basis,” Savage said, since more students are completing graduation requirements every week.

Forty-seven percent of students who completed the state requirements are also on track to meet the district’s 23.5-credit requirement, Orbanek said.

The School District of Philadelphia also requires students to take African American history and complete a multi-disciplinary project to earn a district diploma.

In recent years, the district’s four-year graduation rate has hovered around 70%.

Watlington, who started in June, has promised to improve the rate, in part by focussing more on attendance and dropouts, as well as early literacy.

Based on internal projections, the School District of Philadelphia’s dropout rate is somewhere between 11% and 14%, Watlington said during an interview this week with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board.

Starting with the class of 2023, Pennsylvania students must graduate through one of five new pathways, two of which rely on scores from mandatory end-of-course Keystone exams.

If students fail to score high enough across three exams, they can still earn their diploma by completing one of three “alternate pathways.”