Attacks on Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officers have doubled over the past two years. The rise in incidents is cause for concern for PPA leaders.

In 2019, there were 76 incidents involving ticket writers and other enforcement workers, like those who boot cars. In 2021, the number of attacks topped 200, according to numbers supplied by PPA. So far in 2022, 161 incidents have been reported, including almost three dozen serious enough to report to police.

PPA’s deputy executive director Corinne O’Connor said the agency is implementing de-escalation training in a partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department to train their ticket-writers and car-booters on how to deal with threatening situations.

“They were very helpful, spending a week with us and all our officers and giving them pointers of helping to de-escalate situations,” O’Connor said, adding that they’ve worked with the union to identify streets where there has been trouble in the past so that PPA officers can avoid those places.