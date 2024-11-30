Suspect arrested after man assaulted outside home in Middle Twp., New Jersey

Middle Township Police Department said Friday its Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect and made an arrest. The person's name has not been released.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 29, 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc

A suspect has been arrested after a man was assaulted outside his own home earlier this week in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The Middle Township Police Department said Friday its Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect and made an arrest. The suspect is behind held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility. The person’s name has not been released.

The victim, 53-year-old Mike O’Neill, was attacked around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. In an interview with Action News, O’Neill said he was getting ready to leave for work when he heard something outside his home.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

As he walked down his front steps, he saw a man cowering next to a car in the driveway. He talked to the man, who then started approaching him. O’Neill backed up but hit a tree and started to fall down. That’s when the suspect assaulted him with a metal thermos. O’Neill said the suspect actually broke the thermos in the process of hitting him.

O’Neill was treated and released from the hospital. “I’m fortunate,” he told Action News on Tuesday. “I’m fortunate to be able to sit here tonight and give my story.”

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate