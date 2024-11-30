This story originally appeared on 6abc

A suspect has been arrested after a man was assaulted outside his own home earlier this week in Cape May County, New Jersey.

The Middle Township Police Department said Friday its Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect and made an arrest. The suspect is behind held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility. The person’s name has not been released.

The victim, 53-year-old Mike O’Neill, was attacked around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. In an interview with Action News, O’Neill said he was getting ready to leave for work when he heard something outside his home.

As he walked down his front steps, he saw a man cowering next to a car in the driveway. He talked to the man, who then started approaching him. O’Neill backed up but hit a tree and started to fall down. That’s when the suspect assaulted him with a metal thermos. O’Neill said the suspect actually broke the thermos in the process of hitting him.

O’Neill was treated and released from the hospital. “I’m fortunate,” he told Action News on Tuesday. “I’m fortunate to be able to sit here tonight and give my story.”