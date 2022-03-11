The board of the Philadelphia Parking Authority has decided to change leadership of the agency that oversees parking and taxi services in the city.

Scott Petri, who had been head of the agency since 2017 was told his last day is Friday.

Al Taubenberger is a member of the PPA board. He said recent decisions by Petri just did not sit well with the group that oversees the agency.

“Mr. Petri lost the confidence of the board,” Taubenberger said. “There were just too many small things that were adding up into big things.”

The “small things” include a request from the PPA to the Philadelphia School District to give back millions of dollars already transferred from the PPA accounts, in addition to the decision by Philadelphia International Airport to put their parking services contract out to bid.