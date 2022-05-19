O’Connor said this is more of an enhancement, as opposed to a first-time effort to keep cyclists and drivers from coming together in a sometimes fatal collision.

“The people in the Philadelphia Police Department issued over 25,700 bike lane violations since 2014. While our enforcement efforts aim to encourage compliance with bike lane regulations, the staggering number of violations speaks to the need that more enforcement action is required.

Sarah Stewart, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia said this isn’t a radical new idea. She brought it to the PPA back in 2014.

“To have a team of parking enforcement officers who are going to be able to sustainably and efficiently hold motorists accountable and keep the bike lanes clear for who those lanes were designed for, which are bicyclists, is incredibly important,” Stewart said.

The change isn’t going to happen overnight. The eight officers will all be current members of the PPA, since the hiring specifications call for someone with at least six months experience with the agency. That will also give them assistance in knowing the current parking rules and regulations, according to O’Connor.

They will have to undergo training to be a bicycle officer, which is expected to happen over the summer, with the new unit taking to the streets in the fall.