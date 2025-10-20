From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

To honor the life of a Philadelphian bike rider killed while riding in Fairmount Park earlier this year, a local group held a picnic near the site to call attention to speeding vehicles near bike lanes.

Philly Bike Action organized Sunday’s gathering. With bikes parked on trees, nearly a dozen cycling advocates and a rallying Elmo called attention to rider safety. They pointed speed radar guns at passing cars along Belmont Avenue near States Drive.

A tribute to Harry Fenton, a local bicyclist and advocate, was posted at the picnic after he was killed in early September while riding his bike through the park at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and the Avenue of the Republic. Since his passing, more than 1,000 people have signed a petition advocating for safer conditions at Fairmount Park.

“The culture of driving in the city is people just speed and drive recklessly — and it was a reckless driver, of course, who killed Harry,” organizer Caleb Holtmeyer said. “But more importantly, is the design that allows that to happen.”