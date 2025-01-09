More snow expected in Philadelphia Saturday
The Philly area will be graced with another round of snow this weekend, although likely not at the levels seen earlier in the week.
The Philadelphia area will be graced with another snowfall this weekend, although not at the levels seen during the season’s first winter storm earlier this week.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is predicting up to 2 inches of snow late Friday night through Saturday morning. Meteorologist Alex Staarmann said significant impacts to roads aren’t expected due to the timing of the snow.
“The time that it’s going to be snowing is mostly going to be overnight into [the] morning on a weekend,” Staarmann said. “We’re forecasting snowfall amounts to be generally, just a little bit lighter, especially around the immediate Philadelphia area and even into a lot of the suburbs, particularly the southern suburbs that got a little bit more snow on Monday.”
Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Friday before returning to the upper-30s Saturday.
“By the afternoon, once it stops, [it] should significantly help improve the road conditions.” Staarmann said. ”But then temperatures dropping back below freezing Saturday night, anything that’s still slushy could refreeze.”
Philadelphia is under a Code Blue advisory to open additional warming centers when temperatures feel near or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
If residents see a person who appears to be unhoused during a Code Blue, they are urged to contact the city’s Homeless Outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. Residents concerned about an older adult during extremely cold weather are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at 215-765-9040.
On Monday, Philadelphia International Airport registered just shy of two inches of snowfall, while parts of New Jersey and Delaware received 8 to 12 inches of snow, respectively. Philadelphia’s Streets Department deployed 350 pieces of equipment to clear the roads and trash pickup also remained on schedule.
