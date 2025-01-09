More snow expected in Philadelphia Saturday

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia area will be graced with another snowfall this weekend, although not at the levels seen during the season’s first winter storm earlier this week.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is predicting up to 2 inches of snow late Friday night through Saturday morning. Meteorologist Alex Staarmann said significant impacts to roads aren’t expected due to the timing of the snow.

“The time that it’s going to be snowing is mostly going to be overnight into [the] morning on a weekend,” Staarmann said. “We’re forecasting snowfall amounts to be generally, just a little bit lighter, especially around the immediate Philadelphia area and even into a lot of the suburbs, particularly the southern suburbs that got a little bit more snow on Monday.”

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Friday before returning to the upper-30s Saturday.

“By the afternoon, once it stops, [it] should significantly help improve the road conditions.” Staarmann said. ”But then temperatures dropping back below freezing Saturday night, anything that’s still slushy could refreeze.”