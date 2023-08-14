DMC said he’s been in the “hip-hop lifestyle” since he was 15 and that music is only one part of the culture.

“Hip-hop didn’t just create these rap people that make these records that you see on Instagram,” McDaniels said. “Hip-hop is a culture full of art, dance, music, literature … And it created designers, it created directors, it created playwrights, it created educators. So this celebration is an official celebration to let people know after the 50th year of hip hop, what will you be doing everyday with your life?”

It wasn’t DMC’s first trip to Philly, he reminisced on driving over from New York to After Midnight, a club where many of his hip-hop colleagues, including LL Cool J, would perform back in the day.

“This is like home to me,” McDaniels said. “I was driving here and said, ‘This is like me going to Brooklyn.’ Listen in ‘86, when we would get bored in New York, we said, ‘Yo, let’s drive to Philly,’ because the hip-hop scene here was always poppin’. It’s still poppin’.”