Cherelle Parker on Monday morning met with Gov. Josh Shapiro to talk about the issues of Philadelphia as if she were the mayor-elect, but Parker made it clear there’s still one more election hurdle to overcome before she can become the first Black woman elected as the city’s mayor.

“I will not take my foot off the gas,” she said following her discussions with Shapiro. “We have a general election to get through in November, and we are going to work hard to get the vote of every Philadelphian.”

Her comments came during the first press conference she’s held since being sidelined Tuesday night by a dental emergency just after the polls closed.

“Our message has taken hold across the city, but most importantly in the neighborhoods and the communities who are closest to the pain of gun violence,” she said, pointing to other problems facing the city including neighborhood blight, struggling schools, and a lack of economic opportunity. “With our win, to me, these communities, they are now closest to the power.”