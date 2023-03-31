Nearly 20,000 property owners in Philadelphia challenged their most recent property assessment. Amid rising values, the overwhelming majority of them are still waiting for a response from the city.

Chief Assessment Officer James Aros Jr. said this week his department had ruled on roughly 3,000 of these informal appeals since last December’s deadline. He insisted the pace would pick up in the coming weeks.

“We expect that to be ramped up pretty significantly as folks are getting out there. They’re calling people, making appointments, and they’re trying to get to a couple of blocks and knock out a bunch of these at a time,” said Aros Jr. during a budget hearing on Wednesday in City Council Chambers.

It’s unclear when the city will finish responding to the remaining appeals, known as “First Level Reviews.” In the meantime, property owners must pay their property taxes based on the new assessment while they await a decision, said a city spokesperson.

If owners also filed a formal appeal with the Board of Revision of Taxes, they can pay their bill based on their prior year assessment until there’s a ruling in their case, according to the city.

Property taxes are due on Friday.