Philabundance, Norma’s Kitchen partner to pack fresh meals, give Afghan refugees a taste of home

    • October 11, 2021

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philabundance is partnering with a Cherry Hill restaurant to help Afghan evacuees feel more at home in our area.

Volunteers are packing up fresh meals to give them a taste of home.

This all started when the owners of Norma’s Kitchen, which specializes in Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, knew they wanted to help but didn’t have the space.

Enter: a new partnership with Philabundance.

Within two days, the non-profit’s community kitchen and chefs were up and running.

“This is, in many ways, the first impression that these refugees are experiencing of America. And we want to make sure they are met with the utmost hospitality. Food is love, so that’s the first impression they are going to have of this country,” said Elias Vitar, owner of Norma’s Kitchen.

They’ve already made close to 10,000 meals and don’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

If you would like to volunteer to help pack meals, visit: Philabundance.org

