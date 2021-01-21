‘People can breathe easier’: Philly immigration advocates react to Biden executive orders

In late January 2017, Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym was celebrating Lunar New Year with her family when she got a call from a member of Mayor Jim Kenney’s team asking for her help.

Days into his term, President Donald Trump had just issued a travel ban for seven majority-Muslim countries, and now some people were being detained at Philadelphia International Airport — could Gym gather a crowd and get out there to protest?

“I put out a call on social media and texted some friends,” Gym said. “[But] by the time I arrived at the airport there were hundreds of people who came out.”

The travel ban, which was later upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, marked the beginning of Trump’s aggressive actions to limit immigration and more heavily police immigrants already in the U.S.

In the years since, Gym and fellow immigration advocates estimate they took to the streets hundreds more times to push back.

With Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, many see a new hope for policies that reverse Trump’s efforts. Within a few hours of becoming president, Biden signed a slew of executive orders, including ones that will officially end Trump’s travel ban and expand protections for those who came to the U.S. illegally as children. Another makes it more difficult for immigration agents to make arrests.

For Gym, the moment was in large part the product of the last four years of organizing and protesting.

“People fought hard to get Joe Biden elected. Immigrants in particular,” she said.

Other prominent figures in Philadelphia’s immigrant advocacy community were also celebrating on Wednesday, even as they cautioned that there was much more work to be done.

“We are excited to be moving on from the time of an administration that targeted immigrants and scapegoated immigrants,” said Steven Larín, deputy director of the Nationalities Service Center.

Larín said some of his clients have been separated from loved ones for years by the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies, including those which allowed in far fewer refugees than previous administrations.

In 2020, the cap on refugee admissions was 18,000, the lowest since 1980. President Biden has pledged to raise the refugee cap to 125,000.

“That’s definitely one of the areas where people are excited about the opportunity to pursue legal relief in court,” Larín said.