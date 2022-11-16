A busload of migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia this morning Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon. He said Philly is an ideal location to send the migrants as a sanctuary city.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the city will give whoever arrives on that bus all the help they need.

“We understand it’s on its way,” Kenney said Tuesday. “We’re not really sure where it’s at, we have a location set up to receive them, and we’ll receive them with open arms”

Kenney had strong words for Abbott and others who are sending the people who have crossed the border across the country.

“If it is Governor Abbot, they should re-examine their Christian values because they talk about it a lot, but they don’t do much.”

Kenney would not give specifics about the city’s plan to deal with the situation but did say this is something they have dealt with before.

“We’ve welcomed tens of thousands of Afghans, Ukrainians, and if you go back into our city’s history, every ethnic group that is here came as refugees for the most part, and these folks are no different,” he said. “We have human dignity, decency, and the responsibility to make their transition as smooth as possible, that’s what this country is all about.”

In his statement, Gov. Abbott said Philadelphia is just the latest drop-off location for his effort to draw attention to border crossings.

“Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy,” Abbott said.

“Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long-celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas’ list of drop-off locations.”