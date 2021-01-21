For some South Asian American residents in the Philadelphia area, Kamala Harris becoming vice president today feels like the American dream in action.

“It’s really exciting for us, being of South Asian origin,” said Jayashree Bhaskar, of Chester County. She and her husband, whose families are from India, founded a southeastern Pennsylvania chapter of the national group They See Blue, which works to mobilize South Asian voters for Democratic candidates.

“Perhaps it will inspire some of our younger people to take more active roles in political circles,” she added.

Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, grew up in South India. She met Jamaican-born Donald Harris while at the University of California at Berkeley.

Along with being the first woman to be vice president, Harris is both the first South Asian American to get a major party’s nomination for elected nationwide office, and the first Black person to get a major party nomination as vice president.

Jayashree’s husband and fellow They See Blue organizer, K.S. Bhaskar, says he and many other South Asian supporters of President Joe Biden are looking to see the pair live up to their campaign promises.

Chief among those, in his mind: working with other populous, greenhouse-gas-emitting nations to fight climate change, and collaboratively rooting out extremism in the world’s two largest democracies, India and the U.S.

“They should continue to focus on fostering democracy and human rights and activism,” K.S. said. “All of those things, I think, are important for the Biden/Harris administration to foster, not just in India but around the world.”

Murali Balaji, a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania who co-chaired the group Hindu Americans for Biden, agreed.

He’s an American-born child of a South Asian family, and a practicing Hindu. He said in Harris, with her Indian and Jamaican heritage, he sees “much of what this country has become in terms of cross-cultural and racial ties.”

But he added, “that history-making moment is really overshadowed by the daunting task ahead.”

He also names climate change as a chief concern, along with mounting COVID-19 deaths, “repairing institutions” post-Trump, and “a massive disinformation system that quite literally led to an insurrection.”

“Now the real work has begun,” he said. “In many ways, we are at war with ourselves.”