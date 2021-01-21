Philadelphia’s Darlene Miller has at least two things in common with new U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Like Harris, Miller made history in the criminal justice realm. While Harris served as the first Black San Francisco district attorney and California Attorney General, Miller was working her way up to eventually run the Adult Probation and Parole Department in Philly. She’s also Harris’ sorority sister — they’re both of them proud members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the country’s first Black sorority.

So Wednesday’s inauguration of Harris as the country’s first-ever Black, South Asian and woman vice president had a special significance to Miller.

“It actually filled me up, as I’m filling up now,” Miller said, choking back tears. “I was speechless at first. But I said, ‘Look at God. Look at the blueprint that he has placed on her life.’”

Tears, relief and expectation imbued a bright and blustery Inauguration Day for many who spoke to WHYY.

Black women in Philadelphia expressed that the significance of Harris’ inauguration is more than skin deep. It’s a moment steeped in historical ethos, a lightening of the United States’ dark legacy of racial and gender inequity.

“It’s an incredibly special moment for Black women in this city,” said West Philly Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

Harris’ election to the second-highest office in the nation offers hope, even as the country continues to grapple with that undeniable legacy, said attorney Brandee Blocker Anderson.

“It’s emotional because of where we come from as Black people, particularly Black women,” said Blocker Anderson, CEO of The Anti-Racist Academy. “Even though we’ve gotten the least and the shortest end of the stick time and time again, we’ve always believed in democracy and have pushed our country to be better.”

Inauguration celebrations began early in the day around Philadelphia, as Black women leaders and sorors in the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine, dressed in AKA’s signature pearls.

On the campaign trail, Harris also became known for rocking her Chuck Taylors, so the laid-back sneakers were also popular attire.

AKA member Blocker decked out her living room in the sorority’s signature pink and green. Miller donned pink-hued hair.

“I am pink down,” Miller said. “I have my pink and green vest on, I have my pearls and my pink shoes.”