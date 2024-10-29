Pa. state troopers will take over Collingdale’s nighttime police calls

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starting Oct. 31, Pennsylvania State Police will respond to overnight police calls in the Borough of Collingdale for the foreseeable future.

State troopers from the Media station will serve the borough between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Collingdale Police Department officers will continue to cover the daytime shift.

In a Monday afternoon news release, a state police spokesperson said the borough’s police department is facing an “extreme staffing shortage.” As a result, officers cannot safely meet the full-time police coverage requirements until more officers are hired and trained. Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadeo coordinated with state police to assist the borough.

“The Pennsylvania State Police will continue to work with the Collingdale Borough and Collingdale Borough Police Department to coordinate and provide the necessary police coverage to the residents of Collingdale until the full-time staffing requirements have been met,” the press release said.