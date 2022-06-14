Pa. is considering a ban on trans athletes. Experts say it’s discriminatory and ‘anti-evidence’

An ‘anti-evidence’ ban

In testimony before the state House Education Committee in March, Gleim said that allowing transgender women and girls to compete in women’s and girl’s sports “reverses nearly 50 years of advancement for women,” citing biological differences between men and women.

Experts in the performance of transgender athletes don’t dispute the advantages that people who have gone through male puberty experience, but said focusing on those details oversimplify the issue.

Pre-puberty, boys and girls have similar athletic abilities. Joanna Harper — a transgender runner, a doctoral student at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, and a leading researcher in transgender athletic performance — called the idea of keeping transgender girls out of girls sports before puberty “ridiculous” in an interview with Spotlight PA.

In high school, there is already a variation in height, body shape, size, and strength between cisgender athletes, according to Christina Roberts, head of Mercy Children Kansas City’s adolescent medicine department. Hormone therapy can “wipe out” advantages outside the normal range of cisgender girls’ abilities, she said.

Transgender children can also begin gender-affirming care before puberty. The use of pubertal blockers prevents individuals from going through puberty, meaning they won’t have the potential advantages of the chemical and physical changes that puberty causes. In people assigned male at birth, those edges include higher testosterone levels, greater strength, and increased height.

Both bills under consideration in Pennsylvania would put a transgender girl who never went through male puberty at a disadvantage against cisgender athletes on a boy’s high school team.

“XY genetics don’t matter much if you’ve never had testosterone,” Roberts said.

Harper and Roberts told Spotlight PA that some restrictions make sense at the collegiate and Olympic levels, depending on the sport.

Though there’s not a lot of research on the topic yet, they said existing studies suggest that two or more years of hormone therapy for transgender women who have gone through puberty can negate some advantages, such as endurance, and cause reductions in others, such as strength.

Performance in athletics isn’t determined just by physical attributes. Mental health, quality of sleep, coaching, skills, and diet all play a role in how an athlete performs.

Harper has found that advantages in height, strength, and size can remain for athletes after two years, but that doesn’t always translate to a performance advantage across the board because each sport requires a different skillset. Hormone therapy can actually take a toll in endurance sports, but may not affect strength-based sports as much.

“Their larger frames are now being powered by reduced muscle mass, reduced aerobic capacity that can lead to disadvantages in things like endurance recovery and quickness,” she said.

Roberts believes that the rules at the National Collegiate Athletic Association and professional level should be determined from sport to sport, since hormone therapy can be enough to take away advantages in endurance sports, such as running and swimming.

The NCAA recently changed its policy to allow for individual sport-by-sport rules with a focus on inclusivity. In 2021, the International Olympic Committee also issued new inclusivity-focused guidelines due to the lack of available research, delegating rules to individual sports commissions, a shift away from previous testosterone testing requirements.

Harper disagrees with the new rule, saying the IOC dismissed the 30 experts it consulted, and warning that the policy is already having the opposite effect — sports committees have started to enact more restrictive rules than necessary.

Out transgender athletes participated in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but they didn’t dominate the competition. Laurel Hubbard, a transgender weightlifter from New Zealand who was the center of controversy because she transitioned later in life, didn’t complete any of her lifts and didn’t qualify for a medal.

“Eleven years after trans women were first allowed in, they’re not dominating women’s sports; they’re still hugely underrepresented,” Harper said. “And I think that’s an indication that whatever advantages trans women have, there are numerous disadvantages as well.”