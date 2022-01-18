The Pennsylvania Game Commission is testing deer in Bucks County for chemicals that could make the animals dangerous to eat.

The commission is looking for evidence of what are known as PFAS, a group of manufacturing chemicals typically found in nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and fast-food wrappers that do not naturally break down in the environment.

If PFAS are discovered in the test samples, state officials may issue a “do not eat” advisory for deer in Tyler State Park, which covers parts of Newtown and Northampton townships. The park is part of the Neshaminy Creek basin, where the commission found “extremely high” levels of PFOS, a related class of chemicals, in the fish population.