Environmental advocates applaud EPA plan to address PFAS, but say more is needed

EPA proposes to designate certain PFAS as CERCLA hazardous substances, but advocate Hope Grosse, co-founder of the National PFAS Contamination Coalition, is concerned that it won’t be comprehensive enough.

“We know there’s thousands of PFAS” and many cause health problems, she said. She also wants to see more efforts to prevent industry from creating new ones.

“There’s unanswered questions in that plan. It seems like they are serious, and it seems like they took a lot of time preparing this plan, but we haven’t seen any action yet, ever, so hopefully we will,” Grosse said.

“I’m hoping this administration can pull this off. Can they pull this off? I don’t know. I feel like industry has been against us all along the way, and there have been a lot of roadblocks and a lot of non-transparency … I want to be hopeful, but I’ve also seen how things haven’t happened in the past 10 years.”

Carluccio said she would also like to see more attention placed on health assessments and blood sampling where PFAS has been discharged.

“If a woman is of childbearing age and she’s going to be getting pregnant, she’s going to want to know … because we know that certain PFAS compounds can negatively impact the development of a fetus,” she said.

Carluccio also would like EPA to take a more proactive approach to targeting replacement compounds. Chemical companies are developing replacements for some PFAS chemicals, but some scientists and regulators are concerned the new chemicals may be just as toxic as those they replace.

“Toxic compounds are being released into the environment and again exposing the same communities that are already burned with PFAS compounds in the first place,” Carluccio said.

She also calls for a blanket ban on PFAS chemicals.

The environmental advocates say they are pleased that the EPA will set drinking water standards, and applaud the efforts to set up a national testing standard and to restrict and remediate pollution.

“If they follow through and are diligent in prosecuting the polluters, then this broader testing strategy will be very beneficial to the public,” Carluccio said.