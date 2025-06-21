Veolia removes toxic PFAS chemicals from drinking water in New Castle County, Delaware
Water provider Veolia is removing toxic PFAS chemicals from drinking water for more than 100,000 New Castle County residents — meeting federal regulations four years before a compliance deadline.
The investor-owned utility unveiled a $35 million treatment facility in Stanton this week, where the so-called “forever chemicals” were previously detected at high levels.
The PFAS treatment facility, which is the size of a regulation hockey rink and boasts 21 towering filters that can treat 30 million gallons of water per day, is Veolia’s largest in the U.S.
“Today starts that new chapter of ensuring that we are providing the highest quality water to the communities that we serve, and I think our customers can rest assured that we’ll be there for generations to come with this new facility,” said Larry Finnicum, regional president of mid- Atlantic operations for Veolia North America.
PFAS — widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam — have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.
The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.
About a third of Veolia’s water supply is sourced from the Red Clay Creek, which environmental regulators say is contaminated with high levels of “forever chemicals.” The area is home to chemical companies, but the source of contamination in the creek has not been determined.
PFAS at Veolia’s Stanton plant were previously detected at levels as high as 29 parts per trillion on average, according to the company’s 2024 water quality report. Veolia said it’s partnering with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to determine the source of contamination at its intakes.
The plant is now reducing PFAS to non-detectable levels by utilizing granular activated carbon, which is the current mainstay for PFAS removal. The technology essentially works by acting like a magnet. Chemicals become attached to the carbon, as the water continues to flow through the system, free of PFAS.
The upgraded facility also includes an on-site pilot system, meaning the company can test different technologies to determine the best means for treating the chemicals.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029. The agency pivoted last month, proposing to rollback some PFAS restrictions and extend the compliance deadline to 2031.
The proposed changes come after water providers sued the EPA last year, arguing the treatments required to meet the regulations are too costly, and would hit the pockets of ratepayers. While former President Joe Biden set aside billions of dollars to address PFAS, water providers say more resources are needed.
Veolia will attempt to recoup the cost of the new filtration system by raising water bills. The company has asked the Delaware Public Service Commission for a 44% rate increase. If approved, the average monthly bill would increase by about $19 a month. Ratepayers currently pay about $40 a month.
Veolia would not say whether the company is pursuing legal action to help recover the cost of filtering PFAS, as other water providers have done.
Gov. Matt Meyer said public health must remain a top priority. During a ribbon cutting ceremony this week, the governor said Veolia’s new treatment facility is critical for households that can’t afford to install costly filtration systems on their homes.
“With this project, we’ll be able to provide cleaner drinking water to thousands of Delawareans who have been historically underserved,” he said.
The facility, three years in the making, is one of 30 other PFAS treatment sites Veolia operates in the U.S. — with more than 100 total planned.
“Veolia here is the decontaminator. We are part of the solution,” said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. “The problems come from history and from pollution elsewhere. So we are on the side of trying our best to move the needle in the right direction.”
