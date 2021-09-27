The pipeline would have shipped Marcellus Shale gas from Luzerne County across the Delaware River to Mercer County to provide what the company said was much-needed, affordable natural gas to residents. Opponents said it would harm acres of forest, wetlands, and waterways; pose a danger from potential explosions; and represented an outmoded fossil fuel infrastructure project at a time when climate change was increasingly tied to extreme weather events.

Gov. Phil Murphy has made tackling climate change a hallmark of his administration, committing the state to meet all of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2050.

“Since taking office, we have focused on changing the ways we produce and consume energy, and have made generational investments in creating our offshore wind industry, building our solar programs, and encouraging electric vehicle investments,” said Murphy in a statement. “I welcome today’s decision by PennEast to cease development on this project and am committed to protecting our state’s natural resources and building a clean energy future that works for all New Jerseyans.”

The pipeline would have crossed dozens of waterways and wetlands, as well as the main stem of the Delaware River. The line would have also connected with Adelphia Gateway and Columbia Gas transmission pipelines in Northampton County.

New Jersey had withheld from the project the necessary permits to cross waterways. The state says it spent about $1 billion to acquire and control the parcels for open space and to preserve the land for recreation, conservation, and agriculture, and that it should not be used to ship natural gas. Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck called the decision a “tremendous victory” for New Jersey.

“Since Day One, the Murphy Administration has fought the construction of the PennEast pipeline, which would have harmed New Jersey’s residents, businesses, and fragile natural resources,” said Bruck. “We have always said that this pipeline was dangerous and unnecessary, and our office was proud to fight PennEast all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to block the construction.”