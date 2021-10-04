PennEast opponents say community activism was key to beating pipeline

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

It was the community that won it.

The PennEast Pipeline Co.’s decision to end its plan to build a natural gas pipeline through about 40 miles of New Jersey’s public and private lands was fundamentally the result of sustained grassroots opposition from the communities where the pipeline would have been built, according to advocates, lawmakers and local activists.

The company’s plan to take lands by eminent domain if necessary to build a fossil-fuel pipeline widely viewed as unnecessary enraged residents along the route from the moment it was announced in 2014. That outrage influenced some local and county officials, state and federal lawmakers, and the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy, whose Department of Environmental Protection denied permits, leading the company to unilaterally pull out.

The state argued against PennEast’s plan to use eminent domain to build the pipeline in a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The project, and its opposition, prompted federal legislation that would stop energy companies from justifying pipeline projects by agreeing to sell the fuel to their investors, and became a rallying cry for local environmental groups and land-rights advocates.

Starting it all was strong opposition at the community level, said state Sen. Christopher “Kip” Bateman, a Republican representing parts of Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties.

“That was probably what determined PennEast’s decision to pull back,” said Bateman, who opposed the project from the start. “There were a number of property owners, they were going to have to condemn their land. The property owners weren’t going to let them on the land. This was really a grassroots effort at the local level by the citizens of those areas, so I think that had a great deal to do with defeating this proposal.”

Failure to get key permits

That pressure spread to lawmakers and to regulators at the DEP who were seen as unlikely to issue the required water-quality permits if PennEast applied again. In its statement last Monday, PennEast cited its failure to get DEP permits in its decision to pull out.

Bateman said he wrote “at least twice” to the DEP, asking it to deny permits, and said many other lawmakers and officials also responded to public pressure.

“You had the local mayors, county commissioners, state legislators and congressmen and women, all opposed to it, sending letters and reaching out to the regulators,” he said. “We were listening to our constituents and doing our job, expressing their dissatisfaction about the project to the regulators, and I think that had a lot to do with it.”

In June, PennEast won an important victory when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the company had the right to take 42 parcels of state land to build the pipeline.

But less than three months after that ruling, PennEast threw in the towel, apparently because it had simply run out of time, Bateman said. “Once time went on and on and they hadn’t done their proper surveys, and they hadn’t been able to acquire the land they needed, it was in favor of the opposition.”