Delaware River Basin Commission faces pressure to reject PennEast pipeline

The PennEast pipeline fight entered a new phase Wednesday, but its old foes — environmentalists and residents from both sides of the Delaware River — are still ready for battle.

At the Delaware River Basin Commission’s first virtual session since the coronavirus shutdown began — a second-quarter business meeting open to the public Wednesday morning — the panel covered a report on hydrologic conditions, a COVID-19-related budget resolution, and more. But for environmental advocates and leaders, the topic of the day was the PennEast pipeline application.

For an hour after the meeting officially adjourned, public commenters decried the pipeline project and called for the DRBC to reject it. Nearly 20 speakers from the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, the New Jersey Sierra Club, the Clean Air Council, and the New Jersey Forest Services, as well as local residents and a retired Lehigh University chemistry professor, spoke about the environmental threat of pipeline construction and requested a more robust review process.

“The decision you render on PennEast is setting the precedent for all future pipelines that pass through the Delaware River watershed,” Maya K. van Rossum, leader of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, told the commission.

The DRBC’s listening session was just the latest episode of public outcry over the PennEast pipeline, which has been pushing for approval for nearly six years. PennEast, a group of five energy corporations, proposes to build the gas pipeline in two sections, or phases: one in Pennsylvania, and one in New Jersey.