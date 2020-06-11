Delaware River Basin Commission faces pressure to reject PennEast pipeline
The PennEast pipeline fight entered a new phase Wednesday, but its old foes — environmentalists and residents from both sides of the Delaware River — are still ready for battle.
At the Delaware River Basin Commission’s first virtual session since the coronavirus shutdown began — a second-quarter business meeting open to the public Wednesday morning — the panel covered a report on hydrologic conditions, a COVID-19-related budget resolution, and more. But for environmental advocates and leaders, the topic of the day was the PennEast pipeline application.
For an hour after the meeting officially adjourned, public commenters decried the pipeline project and called for the DRBC to reject it. Nearly 20 speakers from the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, the New Jersey Sierra Club, the Clean Air Council, and the New Jersey Forest Services, as well as local residents and a retired Lehigh University chemistry professor, spoke about the environmental threat of pipeline construction and requested a more robust review process.
“The decision you render on PennEast is setting the precedent for all future pipelines that pass through the Delaware River watershed,” Maya K. van Rossum, leader of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, told the commission.
The DRBC’s listening session was just the latest episode of public outcry over the PennEast pipeline, which has been pushing for approval for nearly six years. PennEast, a group of five energy corporations, proposes to build the gas pipeline in two sections, or phases: one in Pennsylvania, and one in New Jersey.
In New Jersey, Phase Two of the pipeline project has been delayed due to restrictions from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which has refused to review its construction permits because of missing surveys for endangered species, impact on drinking water, and threatened freshwater wetlands. New Jersey’s DEP has also requested a new environmental impact statement for both phases of the project, and called the need for an additional natural gas pipeline into question.
On the other side of the Delaware River, in Pennsylvania, PennEast is still struggling for Phase One approval. But if the DRBC’s regulations for gas drilling prove more stringent than state law, its rules have the ability to override Pennsylvania’s. That’s why environmentalists are putting pressure on the commission to reject the PennEast pipeline, conduct more thorough environmental studies, and set the precedent for tighter regulation of natural gas.
This is technically PennEast’s second time submitting an application to the DRBC; the review process follows a back-and-forth debate over whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires the project to be subject to DRBC review authority as part of its environmental requirements.
“Though PennEast does not believe Phase One requires DRBC approval, PennEast is seeking to work collaboratively with the DRBC and submitted an application for Phase One,” PennEast representative Pat Kornick said in an email to WHYY on Wednesday. “As it has since announcing the project almost six years ago, PennEast welcomes constructive input.”
The DRBC review of PennEast’s application is ongoing.
Proponents of the PennEast pipeline say it would provide cheap natural gas for customers in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Local organizations and advocacy groups say it’s not worth the cost to the environment and community that is posed by widespread use of fossil fuel.
