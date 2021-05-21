Penn State faculty call for more input in picking next president

This story originally appeared on WPSU.

Penn State faculty members are calling for more input from professors, students and staff in picking the next president of the university to replace Eric Barron, who is retiring in 2022.

More than 700 have signed an online petition started by Professor of Media Studies Mary Beth Oliver in support of more academic involvement in the search.

“We, the undersigned, want to express our concern that the search committee is largely devoid of input from people who are employed as faculty or staff at Penn State or who are obtaining advanced degrees at Penn State,” the petition reads, urging the ongoing process to be “substantially revised.”

Petitioners say they’re concerned that of the 18-member Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee, only two are faculty. Most of the others are Board of Trustees members who mostly come from the business world.

On May 12, the Penn State Board of Trustees announced it added Nicholas Rowland, a Penn State Altoona professor, to the committee to expand faculty representation.